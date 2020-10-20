San Francisco Conservatory buys Opus 3 Artists agency

With much of the classical music industry shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the leading management agencies has been acquired by an unusual buyer in an unconventional transaction. The San Francisco Conservatory of Music purchased Opus 3 Artists, which represents about 250 musicians and attractions, a group that includes conductors Daniel Barenboim, James Conlon, Christoph Eschenbach and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. San Francisco Conservatory of Music President David Stull had been discussing with a donor the possibility of funding an agency takeover. Stull says he is not identifying the donor or the amount now but hopes to at some point.