‘Running angry’: Trump attacks Dr. Fauci, press and polls

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump has come out swinging against Dr. Anthony Fauci and polls that show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states. The Republican president is trying to buck up his team two weeks out from Election Day as he campaigns in the West. Trump is dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of his scientific experts and polls showing Biden ahead of him. Trump is back on the trail after his own coronavirus hospitalization. On Monday he blasted government scientists for their criticism of his handling of the pandemic and called Fauci "a disaster." Fauci tells CBS he's not surprised Trump contracted the virus after holding large events with few face coverings.