RMTD workers union says the company needs to provide more protection for employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) —ATU Local 1333 union says workers with the Rockford Mass Transit District more protection while working.

It says that RMTD received $9.3 million from the 2020 Cares Act to provide workers the proper PPE for workers.

"We continue to not see those funds being used expediently regarding safety passengers which are Rockford citizens and employees, especially drivers which are also Rockford citizens," said ATU Local 1333 Vice President William Favretto.

But Executive Director Micheal Stubbe says RMTD has used more than $700,000 of the funding for operational needs.

"For cleaning vehicles, we have brought in additional staff, to clean the facility or vehicles, We have purchased equipment for the barrier installation," said Stubbe.

He adds that RMTD needs to budget the money for any financial shortfalls that come because of the pandemic.

"Well, we are anticipating in this budget year that we will need it in this budget to cover expenses for state or local funding. So we need to ensure that the system that we are operating is available for folks to count on," said Stubbe.

But the union argues that money should be used now.

"Give us necessary PPE gear that would minimize the danger of drivers and citizens as a whole and we aren't seeing that," said Favretto.

The union plans to meet with the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.