Pritzker, health officials double down on bars, restaurants for spread of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and state health officials have once again said bars and restaurants are one of the top places the state is seeing the spread of COVID-19.



During his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker was asked if bars and restaurants were causing the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.



Here's what the governor said:

"Yes, and there are pages and pages and pages of studies from around the world, from around the United States, not to mention articles...I mean, we're literally talking about piles of these studies that show that bars and restaurants are spreading locations, significant spreading locations."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said bars and restaurants are among the top locations the state is seeing while contact tracing for the virus.

"When you look at the top 3 places that come up over and over, region to region, statewide, it comes up as people's workplace, it comes up as school, it comes up as restaurants and bars. We're not going to not have people go to school," said Dr. Ezike.



The doctor also says the state is letting local health departments decide on what schools with positive cases of COVID-19 should do.

"In terms of workplace, there are people who cannot work from home...So the next thing we can actually act on is the bars and restaurants," said Dr. Ezike.

Gov. Pritzker also says private gatherings are another major spreader of the virus.