PREVIEW: How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the number of election judges signing up for Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — They're the people who work to ensure a fair, accurate, and smooth Election Day for all voters. But this year, election officials are noticing a trend when it comes to the election judges they typically rely on.

"We have had a lot that retired," says Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook. "They just decided this was the time to do it and get a clean break and protect themselves at the same time."

County clerks and other election officials say their long-time serving election judges are typically retired or in the senior demographic. This population is also one that's at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

"I have also lost a lot of my experienced judges simply because of their age or health problems or risking something for a partner," says Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler.

"We of course have had a few that said they didn't feel comfortable being an election judge," says Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby.

While counties and cities around the Stateline say their typical pool of experienced judges may not be returning this year, their noticing a trend of a different demographic stepping up to the plate.

