 Skip to Content

Oregon celebrates Howl’oween

Updated
Last updated today at 9:43 pm
9:41 pm Positive Local NewsTop Stories

OREGON (WREX) — Man's best friend got a chance to celebrate Halloween Tuesday night.

The Oregon Park District had a Howl'oween canine costume contest at Wiggly Field Dog Park.

People could dress their dogs up in a costume for a chance at a prize.

"To see them interacting with their dogs and to be able to pick out fun costumes for them, it gives them something to look forward to and show off their dogs for people," said Debbie Leffelman, Oregon Park District Event Coordinator.

This is the ninth year for the canine costume contest.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content