Oregon celebrates Howl’oween

OREGON (WREX) — Man's best friend got a chance to celebrate Halloween Tuesday night.

The Oregon Park District had a Howl'oween canine costume contest at Wiggly Field Dog Park.

People could dress their dogs up in a costume for a chance at a prize.

"To see them interacting with their dogs and to be able to pick out fun costumes for them, it gives them something to look forward to and show off their dogs for people," said Debbie Leffelman, Oregon Park District Event Coordinator.

This is the ninth year for the canine costume contest.