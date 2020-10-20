Older workers face higher unemployment than midcareer peers

Older workers are facing higher unemployment than midcareer workers during the pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday from the New School. Researchers found that workers 55 and older lost jobs sooner, were rehired slower and continue to face higher job losses than their counterparts ages 35 to 54. From April through September older workers unemployment rate was 9.7% versus 8.6% for midcareer workers, based on a six-month rolling average. The rate was far worse for workers who are black, female or lack a college degree. It is the first time since 1973 that such an unemployment gap has persisted for six months or longer.