Official: 4 hospitalized after car crashes into store

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Four people have been hospitalized for injuries they sustained when a car crashed into a store in Virginia. WRIC-TV reports the incident happened Monday afternoon when the vehicle ran into an eye care store in Midlothian. A man who was in the store during the crash told the news outlet that a child was "under the wheel" of the vehicle. He says he got the child out from under the car and also helped the driver get out of the vehicle. A Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson says there were no significant injuries. It is not clear what caused the accident