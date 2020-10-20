Officer could be suspended for wearing Trump mask in uniform

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami police officer could face suspension after he was photographed wearing a mask promoting President Donald Trump inside an early voting site while wearing his uniform. Miami-Dade County Democratic Chairman Steve Simeonidis tweeted Tuesday a photo of the officer, saying it was taken inside a polling place at the county government center. It shows the officer wearing a blue, white and red Trump 2020 mask containing a phrase with a curse word. Miami’s police chief said the behavior was unacceptable and would be addressed. The mayor added that the officer was in line to vote, and the mask violated police department policy because it promoted a political candidate.