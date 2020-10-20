NIU prepares for 6-game season

DEKALB (WREX) — In the eyes of the Northern Illinois Huskies, a six game season is better than no season. Thomas Hammock's team has stepped on the gas since learning it would get to play this fall.

"You go to the summer and it was so much uncertainty about if we're playing, when we're playing, if we're playing in the spring," Hammock said via Zoom from the team's virtual media day. "What you've seen the last couple of weeks is the focus of our football team has been outstanding. It's been very easy to go out there and coach every day with the amount of attention to detail and the focus these guys have had over the past couple of weeks."

The players are just as excited to take the field and play this fall after thinking they wouldn't get that opportunity.

"It's awesome," quarterback Ross Bowers said. "It's something that once we got the news it ignited our fire again. It was so tough hearing the back and forth of are we going to play, are we not going to play? Then seeing all the other conferences around the country playing and we're the only ones not. It was kind of hard dealing with that. Once we got the good news it was just going forward from then on, it's been great."

Bowers returns as NIU's quarterback after transferring into the program last year. He looks forward to seeing what he can do in year two of the same system, something he's never had before in college.

"I feel so much more confident in knowing what to do and how to do it," he said. "Now it's why we're doing it. That's what's been fun for me to really dive into the game."

The Huskies are ready to dive into games, even if the gameday atmosphere is different.

"I think it's going to be fun," Hammock said. "We're creating our own energy and our own juice. I think our players have bought into that. We have a lot of excitement at practice. We'll be fully prepared when November 4th comes."

Prepared on the field, and staying healthy off the field, as the Huskies take aim at a MAC championship in a shortened season. NIU opens the slate at home against Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.