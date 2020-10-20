Nightly rain showers enter the mix through this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The days stay mainly dry through the rest of the work week, but showers and storms arrive at night. We may get a few downpours during this nightly rainy pattern.

Showers and storms:

Light rainfall dries up by early Wednesday morning, with the rest of Wednesday remaining dry and cloudy. Look for showers to slide back in again late Wednesday evening.

Thunderstorms and a few downpours look possible early Thursday morning.

Wednesday evening into Thursday morning may be the soggiest of this week's rainy pattern. The scattered showers start out light Wednesday evening. Before dawn on Thursday, a few thunderstorms enter the mix. Strong to severe storms are not expected. That said, a few scattered downpours may hit around sunrise. We'll see lighter rain showers through the middle of the morning, then dry and cloudy weather for the remainder of the day.

It is "rinse and repeat" from there. After dry weather during the day, Thursday night sees one more line of showers and a few storms. Friday morning's rain features less for storms and downpours however. The rest of the Friday looks dry.

We get a breather Saturday. The entire day and night stay dry. We may see a little more sunshine as well!

By Sunday, the dry stretch is over. Rain showers return to the Stateline, mainly in the form of light rain. We may see more rain on Monday as well. Starting next Tuesday, the weather may dry out for a while.

Quick rise and fall:

Along with all of the rain, temperatures change a ton over the second half of the week. Wednesday warms into the middle 50's, then temperatures take a huge leap. Look for conditions to be back to the low 70's by Thursday, putting us well above average.

That warmth doesn't last. A cold front comes through Friday, dropping us back into the upper 50's. We settle into the upper 40's over the weekend, then stay there throughout much of next week. An early outlook for Halloween shows temperatures remaining brisk. So far, however, we won't have a wintry Halloween like last year's snowy holiday.