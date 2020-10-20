Myanmar polls body defends canceled voting in insecure areas

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s election supervisory body has defended its decision to cancel voting in several areas of the country in next month’s general election, saying it could not be free and fair because of ongoing conflicts with armed ethnic rebel groups. The Union Election Commission also has said the polls will be held on the planned date despite a coronavirus surge that is sweeping through parts of Myanmar. The National League for Democracy of the country’s leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has said the election should go ahead, though several dozen other parties urged that it be postponed. Suu Kyi was filmed by state TV on Tuesday conducting a demonstration of how to vote.