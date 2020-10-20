Millennial Money: A new set of shopping tips in the pandemic

In the days before COVID-19, shopping smart used to mean scoring deals at a department store’s weekend sale. But the pandemic has led to a shift in consumer habits. Now, many consumers are making their purchases online for home delivery or picking them up curbside. These new habits can bring new problems, such as out-of-stock items and expensive delivery fees. As shoppers face these issues, they have to adapt their savvy shopping strategies. To save money while shopping during the pandemic, sign up for in-stock alerts, lean on your community, read reviews carefully and more.