Locksley chooses Maryland starting QB, but keeps it a secret

Maryland coach Mike Locksley has finally decided on his starting quarterback for the opener against Northwestern. He’s keeping it a secret. Locksley said Tuesday that he won’t announce whether Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa or redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre will lead the offense against the Wildcats on Saturday. The two competed for the starting job throughout the fall, and Locksley kept the competition open before arriving at a decision this week. Locksley says he’s keeping the identity of the starter under wraps because “from a competitive advantage standpoint” he doesn’t want Northwestern to know.