José Padilla, DJ famed for Ibiza chill-out music, dead at 64

MADRID (AP) — José Padilla, a Spanish disc jockey known as the Emperor of Chill for the chill-out music he played at sets in Ibiza, has died. He was 64. Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported that Padilla died Sunday night at a hospital on the Mediterranean island. The report provided no cause of death. Padilla had tweeted in August that he had undergone surgery for cancer. The Café del Mar bar in Ibiza, where Padilla made his name with sets played at sunset, said in a tweet that he “chilled a generation of clubbers and his art touched the lives of millions” through album sales.