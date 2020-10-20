Italy probes why women’s names mark aborted fetuses’ graves

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors and the government’s privacy watchdog are investigating how the names of women who miscarried or had abortions ended up on crosses over graves for the fetuses in a Rome cemetery. Rights groups have denounced the grave markings as a gross violation of the women’s privacy. Regulations require burial of a fetus after 20 weeks, but women who have complained said they never knowingly consented to the burials. The scandal has reverberated in this largely Roman Catholic country at a time when women say finding a doctor to perform an abortion has become increasingly difficult. A women’s rights group says it has identified over 1,000 such graves and filed a formal complaint with prosecutors.