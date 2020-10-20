Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police in an eastern Pennsylvania city are seeking a suspect after an innocent bystander was struck and killed by a stray bullet. It happened Monday afternoon when gunfire erupted as 62-year-old Diana Davis was driving through Chester. Police say bullets struck her vehicle and Davis was shot at least once. Her vehicle hit a utility pole and she was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where she died. Police say a nearby vehicle with two women and a child inside also was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured. No arrests have been made.