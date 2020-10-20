Indonesians take to the streets to protest new labor law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Protests against Indonesia's new jobs law have been held in cities across the country, with demonstrators calling on the president to revoke the legislation they say will erode labor rights and weaken environmental protections. More than 1,000 students and workers gathered Tuesday near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta to express their anger at the legislation, which was passed Oct. 5. Protests were also held elsewhere in the country. The new legislation is expected to bring radical changes to Indonesia's labor system and natural resources management. President Joko Widodo's administration says it is needed to ease bureaucracy, attract more investment and create jobs at a time when Southeast Asia's largest economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.