IDOT: Illinois teen driving deaths down 74% since 2007

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Teen driving deaths dropped 74 percent since 2007, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation, which Illinois attributed to its graduated driver licensing laws.

“The goal has always been to save lives,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said. “There is still more work to be done. My hope is that with hard work and continued open communication between my office, teens, parents and driver education teachers, teen fatalities will continue to decline.”

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), teen driving deaths dropped 74 percent since 2007. The state attributed the drop to White's graduated driver licensing laws that took effect in 2008.

In 2019, 41 teenagers died in traffic crashes, IDOT said, while 48 teenagers died in traffic crashes in 2018. In 2007, 155 teens died in crashes.

White announced the data on Tuesday.

This week marked National Teen Driver Safety Week which White said it the perfect time for parents and caregivers to talk about driver safety with teenagers.

Illinois' GDL program gives teen drivers more time to obtain valuable driving experience with an adult, limits in-car distractions and requires teens to avoid traffic convictions.