Halloween decorations pose increased fire risk without proper precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Fire Marshal reminded residents on Tuesday to keep fire safety in mind when decorating for fall or Halloween.

“Fall and Halloween decorations not only make our homes look fun and spooky, but they also pose an increased fire risk that can be truly scary," Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations per year across the nation. More than two in five of these fires occurred because decorations were too close to a heat source while more than a third were started by candles.

The state fire marshal gave these tips to have a safe and spooky Halloween: