Glenn Close to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close will receive an honorary AARP award for her work with a charity that brings awareness to mental illness. AARP announced Tuesday that Close will be the first to receive its honorary Purpose Prize Award during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3. The Oscar-winning actress will be recognized for her work with Bring Change to Mind, an organization that strives to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. AARP will award the Purpose Prize to five individuals. Each prize winner will receive a $50,000 award for their organization. AARP said 10 Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored.