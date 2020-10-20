 Skip to Content

Five Beloit city employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT (WREX) — The City of Beloit announced Tuesday that 5 city employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the employees had contact with members of the public, according to the city, however contact tracing is now underway.

The employees will remain in isolation until the Rock County Health Department deems it safe for the employees to return to work. The employees will not be identified due to privacy laws.

A total of 17 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city.

