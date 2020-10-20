Experts push back on ‘herd immunity’

(NBC News) With winter fast approaching and COVID-19 infections on the rise, debate over "herd immunity" dividing health experts and government officials.



Earlier this month two senior White House officials referenced a document advocating for the approach, stating in part "Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal."



In a recent open letter published in "The Lancet" 80 leading researchers called it "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by the scientific evidence."

"Anything that rests upon uncontrolled transmission would be a disaster," warns Dr. William Hanage, one of the letter's signatories.

The World Health Organization is taking a similar stance.

"It's scientifically and ethically problematic," says WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

To achieve herd immunity, experts say 60 to 80 percent of the population needs to have been exposed or vaccinated.

Right now epidemiologists estimate around 90 percent of Americans are still susceptible.

"It's going to be a very tough winter, and it's going to be a much tougher winter if we don't take it seriously deal with it," Dr. Hanage says.

The letter published in The Lancet also points out immunity in those who've recovered doesn't last indefinitely, meaning cycles of re-infection would be likely.

