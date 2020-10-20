COVID relief deadline looms in Washington, leaders say stimulus checks would help local economy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Coronavirus relief is the hot topic in Washington, but local leaders are skeptical a bill will pass soon.

Both the Paycheck Protection Program, which originally passed as part of the CARES Act and is aimed at helping small business, as well as a second series of stimulus checks, are still in negotiations.

Through the PPP, more than $22 billion was doled out to Illinois' small businesses. And then in April, the federal government reported it sent out 80 million stimulus checks across the country to those eligible.

But as of right now, no deal for a second round of stimulus checks has been reached. The deadline is Tuesday.

Local leaders say we could use those checks again, but for months, Republicans and Democrats have gone back and forth on the possibility of another coronavirus relief package.

"These are unprecedented numbers, but they're also unprecedented times," Dr. Ron Lee, a Rockford University political science professor, explains.

Dr. Lee says trillions of dollars are on the table. This comes after this year sees the largest ever single-year increase in the national debt at $3.1 trillion.

Dr. Lee's also seen first-hand the effects of this pandemic, mainly from his students, some of which didn't qualify for stimulus money.

"I have a lot of students who have been really struggling this year," Dr. Lee says.

Without spending money, businesses suffer. But it's not just students tightening their purse strings. Many working adults have lost their jobs, or have scaled back hours. Local leaders say because of that, our economy could use another round of stimulus checks.

"For the local consumer, the stimulus checks is important that it allows them to be able to spend money on things they may have deferred on or sacrificed during this time," Einar Forsman, the President/ CEO of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, says.

Mike Dunn Jr., the Executive Director of the Region One Planning Council, agrees and explains how stimulus money impacts us locally.

"If you look at the downline impacts, whether it's home repair or buying a new car, putting a deposit on a new car, it is going to create additional employment activity, and on the government's side, that we represent, it creates more sales tax," Dunn Jr. explains.

More sales tax revenue for the government means more money going towards something administrative, like fixing roads.

But if help doesn't come, leaders says cities and businesses will need to get creative to ride this out in the meantime.

For reference, the Tuesday-deadline was set so the government could get a bill passed before the election, but right now a difference in $300 billion separates the plans of the Republicans and Democrats.