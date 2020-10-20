COVID-19 positivity rate rises in Region 1, approaching 12 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise in Region 1.



As of Oct. 17, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 11.8%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Oct. 17, Region 1 tested 4,891 people and reported 653 positive cases for a one day positivity rate 13.4%.

Region 1 hit a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 8% on Sept. 25. After three straight days of being at 8% or higher, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state which could include more businesses being closed. There's been no word from the state at this time if/when new restrictions will be announced.

Statewide, health officials reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 41 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of last night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and state health officials will be hosting daily press conferences regarding the virus. The press conferences will be at 2:30 and live streamed on the 13 WREX Facebook page.