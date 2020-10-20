Company donates truck to Boone County Sheriff’s Office

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office has a new set of wheels to help its workers.

The office got a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck Tuesday. It was donated by energy transportation company Enbridge. The vehicle goes to the Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Agency, replacing a 1999 Chevy Tahoe the agency had. One of the vehicles' uses is pulling the MABAS rescue/recovery boats used throughout the region for search and rescue.

"This is absolutely huge for our community to be able to get places we normally couldn't get, to get these boats, our search and rescue teams out to where they need to be. This is an absolute home run," said Boone County Sheriff David Ernest.

The sheriff's office says the truck will also be used by police workers during major snow events.