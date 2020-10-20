City, town of Beloit agree to share fire chief, fire investigation services

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit will share a fire chief and fire investigation services under a new agreement approved Monday night by Beloit City Council and the Town Board of Supervisors.

However, both fire departments will continue to operate.

“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best service for both communities,” said Tammy Maegli, Town Chair. “Not only is this partnership good for the Town of Beloit community, Chief Pease’s progressive leadership will be a tremendous benefit for all of our

firefighters.”

“Especially during such a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, we are immensely proud of this partnership that will provide efficiencies and service enhancements to both communities," said said City Council President Regina Dunkin.

The City of Beloit and Town of Beloit already respond in each other’s communities using automatic vehicle location – or AVL – to dispatch the closest available unit to the emergency at hand.

“Emergencies do not know boundary lines, and my goal as fire chief is to ensure our communities are being served by firefighters and medical personnel who have the same training and capabilities regardless of the uniform's patch,” said Fire Chief Dan Pease. “I sincerely thank the Town of Beloit for the opportunity for regional collaboration.”

Pease will report to the Town Administrator regarding Town of Beloit Fire Department activities and operations starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. All significant expenditures or changes to equipment and property for the Town of Beloit Fire Department will require the approval of the Town Board. The Town of Beloit will fund 25% of the fire chief salary in this

agreement.