City of Rockford will suspend establishments’ liquor licenses as ‘last resort’ for not following COVID-19 guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has released a statement regarding enforcement of mitigations at bars and restaurants.



The city says they'll continue to investigate complaints related to bars and restaurants exceeding a 25-person occupancy limit, or not complying with reservation, face mask, or social distancing requirements.



The city reminds people the enforcement efforts are meant to protect public health through education and voluntary compliance.



In terms of fines and additional enforcement measures, such as a suspension of liquor licenses, will only be used as a "last resort" for businesses who put the community's health at risk, according to the city.

“I understand the frustration of restaurant and bar owners with the back and forth rules and guidance,” says Mayor McNamara. “The City is providing this information on enforcement to help owners understand our position and our plans moving forward as we balance supporting business owners and protecting public health.”

So far, 5 businesses have been given notices to close by the Winnebago County Health Department.