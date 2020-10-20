Chicago adds 5 states to its travel quarantine order

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has added five states to its quarantine order amid concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Illinois. On Tuesday, the city announced that beginning on Friday travelers from Ohio, Delaware, Colorado, West Virginia and Texas will be subject to a two-week quarantine requirement. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking that residents do things like stop hosting dinner parties and card games and says she’s considering stricter guidelines for businesses that were put in place earlier this year and subsequently lifted. State health officials announced Tuesday that there were 3,714 new known COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths.