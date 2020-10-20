Brookfield Zoo offering free admission days through end of the year

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — If you're looking for a fun, safe and affordable activity as the temperatures get colder, Brookfield Zoo has you covered.



Each Tuesday and Thursday in October and November the zoo is offering free admission.

You must reserve a ticket online in advance; reservations are available in 20-minute increments from 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. D For reservations, you will select tickets as you would for any other day, and the price will show as $0.00 for all admissions.



Only the outdoor animal exhibits will be open to guests.



If you miss out on the free days in October and November, Brookfield Zoo is offering free days in December as well. Those will be Mondays and Tuesdays.



Parking in not included in this promotion, you must reserve a parking ticket before arriving. Parking tickets cost $15 per car.