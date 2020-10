Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A newly released prison mug shot shows Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging off his face. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated the 83-year-old Cosby’s mug shot. Such updates are routinely done to document changes to inmates’ appearance as they age. The 83-year-old comedian’s photo was taken Sept. 4. He was convicted of felony sex assault and is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. An appeals court had upheld his conviction, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case. The appeal is scheduled to be heard Dec. 1.