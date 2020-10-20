Auburn swimming closes out regular season with win

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the regular season finale, Auburn beat Guilford, 118-90, to close out the NIC-10 swimming season. Ali Cushing and Ursula Koch turned in strong performances for the Lady Knights, while Guilford's Mikayla Durkin set a sophomore record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.73 seconds.

The high school swimming season wraps up this weekend with the Sectional meet at Byron High School featuring several local teams and swimmers looking to finish their seasons on a high note. To check out some local swimming standings from the Swimcloud website, click here.