Auburn swimming closes out regular season with win

Ali Cushing Auburn Swimming
Auburn's Ali Cushing checks her time after winning the 200-yard freestyle.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the regular season finale, Auburn beat Guilford, 118-90, to close out the NIC-10 swimming season. Ali Cushing and Ursula Koch turned in strong performances for the Lady Knights, while Guilford's Mikayla Durkin set a sophomore record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.73 seconds.

The high school swimming season wraps up this weekend with the Sectional meet at Byron High School featuring several local teams and swimmers looking to finish their seasons on a high note. To check out some local swimming standings from the Swimcloud website, click here.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

