An electric Hummer? Battery-powered trucks head to showrooms

DETROIT (AP) — Seven auto companies have plans to roll out new battery-powered pickup trucks over the next two years, aiming to cash in on a popular and lucrative market for expensive vehicles. General Motors is among them. On Tuesday its GMC brand introduced a new electric Hummer pickup, with a high-end version due in showrooms sometime in the fall of next year. Ford, Tesla, Bollinger Motors, Nikola, Rivian and Lordstown Motors also want a piece of what is now a petroleum-powered market dominated by trucks from Detroit. All intend to start producing them between June of next year and the end of 2022.

Associated Press

