4 of 11 regions now under additional mitigations in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — COVID-19 continues to rise throughout the state, causing more restrictions to be put into place.



During his daily press briefing from Chicago on Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker said two more regions have reached the threshold to require more restrictions.



Regions 7 and 8 are the latest to have their seven-day rolling positivity rates above 8% for three straight days. Starting on Friday, four more counties — Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane — will all see the heightened resurgence mitigations already in place in regions 1 and 5.



While 4 out of the 11 regions are under new restrictions, the other seven are trending in the wrong direction.



Gov. Pritzker says of the seven regions still under Phase 4, five are now at a rolling positivity average above 7%, with the other two above 6.5%. All have increases over last week. Most regions of the state "continue to see increases in COVID-related hospital admissions," according to Gov. Pritzker.



The governor says Illinois is seeing impact from a surge of cases in the virus in nearby states.

The massive surge of cases in our neighboring states will continue to have a spillover effect. There is no easy fix for the effects of this virus on our economy and on our public health, but we can and we will manage through this. We're Midwestern tough here in Illinois. We know how to deal with a crisis, and we know how to take care of each other. If you're getting tired and you've let your guard down, now is the time to pick it back up. Mask up. Wash your hands. Keep your distance."

The governor also says businesses in regions 1,5, 7 and 8 will receive priority consideration for the $220 million in the current round of Business Interruption Grants. For more information on that, click here.

Statewide, health officials reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 41 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. As of last night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.