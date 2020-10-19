World Bank: 5.2% decrease in MENA economies expected in 2020

CAIRO (AP) — The World Bank says the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices have affected all aspects of the Middle East and North Africa, with the region’s economies projected to contract by 5.2% in 2020. The projection Monday is 4.1% below the forecast in April, and 7.8% worse than in October 2019. The report says the numbers reflect an increasingly pessimistic outlook for the region as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a collapse in oil prices.