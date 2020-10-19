Woman who championed care for babies exposed to opioids receives SwedishAmerican award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A SwedishAmerican employee that works in the Mother/Baby unit at the hospital was chosen for a prestigious award for her work to help babies exposed to opioids.

Janel Mott is the individual recipient of this year's Dr. Henry C. Anderson Quality Award. Mott helped implement the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) initiative to help infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy. Before the program was implemented, babies would average a 14-day stay in the hospital, many times in the NICU. Six months after using the ESC initiative, the length of hospital stays for babies dropped to 7.75 days.

"Eating, sleeping and consoling are the first line of treatment, and mothers are allowed to continue to breastfeed. Janel successfully implemented ESC by working to gain provider approval, collaborate and develop the policy, provide education, develop an ESC tool to use, change the infant order set and to get Cuddlers signed up in the unit to hold babies as needed," SwedishAmerican Hospital said in a news release.

The award is named after Dr. Henry C. Anderson, a physician and healthcare leader who was dedicated to quality of care in the hospital for more than 50 years.

“Janel is a true advocate for the moms and babies receiving care on the Mother/Baby Unit,” said Ann Gantzer, SwedishAmerican Vice President, Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “The eat/sleep/console program has changed the way care is being provided to these babies. Janel provided the education, worked to ensure the processes were understood, and monitored the care provided for the babies.”

