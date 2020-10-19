Weekend update: COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 surpasses 11 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The COVID-19 positivity rate went above 11% over the weekend in Region 1.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11% as of Oct. 14 and 11.1% as of Oct. 15.



In the past 30 days, the region has had 21 days of an increased positivity rate, according to IDPH.



The region hit 8% on Sept. 25, causing new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3 after three straight days of the positivity rate being at or above 8%.

State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, said last week the region should expect to see additional restrictions.