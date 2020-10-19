 Skip to Content

Wales locks down as COVID-19 cases spike; Manchester resists

National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Wales has become the second nation in the United Kingdom to lock down large swaths of the economy to combat a second wave of coronavirus infections even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to do the same throughout England. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said his government backed a short, sharp “firebreak” to slow the spread of COVID-19. Northern Ireland has already ordered schools to close for the next two weeks,  banned most social gatherings and shut down many businesses like bars and restaurants for a month. But officials in Greater Manchester are rejecting efforts by Johnson’s Conservative government to move the region into the highest level of restrictions. 

