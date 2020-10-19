UN: Central African Republic on way to successful elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Central African Republic says the country “is very definitely on its way to holding successful elections” in late December. But Mankeur Ndiaye said Monday that the political situation is still tense, some regions remain “fragile,” and several candidates have raised doubts about last year’s peace agreement between the government and 14 armed groups. He told the U.N. Security Council that the Dec. 27 presidential and legislative elections offer “a unique opportunity to … pursue stabilization of the country.” The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013.