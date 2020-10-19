TV and game times set for first two NIU football games

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois University has confirmed game times and television stations where the first two games of their shortened season will be played.

They start their season at home against the University of Buffalo on Wednesday, November 4 at 6 p.m. at Huskie Stadium. This game will air on ESPN2. The second game of season, NIU will also host Central Michigan at 7 p.m. on November 11, which will be aired on ESPNU.

According to NIU, "Once league teams transition to Saturday games beginning on November 28, games will be on one of the ESPN platforms or on CBS Sports Network."

Fans will not be allowed in the stadium, however fans can purchase a $60 cardboard cutout of themselves, family members, friends, or pets. Those orders must be complete by October 26.