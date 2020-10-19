Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

CAIRO (AP) — President Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy and rescue the country’s transition to democracy. The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families. The decision, announced after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state’s recognition of Israel, came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel. Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalize relations with Israel.