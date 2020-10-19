Temperature swings and unsettled weather dominate weekly headlines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week is the week to keep the rain gear close by, as near daily precipitation chances exist. The active pattern also comes alongside a rollercoaster of temperature swings.

Cool, cloudy, and drizzly Monday:

An active pattern is underway for the Stateline, with the first decent chance of rain coming in during the afternoon Monday. The morning hours feature mostly dry conditions, however a few flurries cannot be ruled out through 7 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 30s only give way to highs in the lower 40s, so not much change in the temperature department.

Monday showers and cool temperatures are ahead.

As the day progresses, rain chances ramp up. Showers develop during the afternoon, with a few models hinting at wet snowflakes mixing into the forecast. If this does occur, don't expect big piles of snow to develop. Temperatures, while chilly by mid-October standards, are far too warm for any snow to accumulate.

A few wet snowflakes may mix in from time to time Monday afternoon.

The showery start to the work week is just a sign of things to come, as each day has at least some potential for showers.

Storm chances return as temperatures climb:

The coolest day of the work week is going to be Monday. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday at least crack the 50° mark, with 70s even possible by Thursday. As highs climb through the work week, so too do storm chances.

Before getting to thunderstorm chances, Tuesday features a slightly more isolated chance for showers towards the afternoon and evening. Rain doesn't look as widespread as Monday afternoon's chance.

The start to another work week isn't going to be a washout.

Wednesday features mainly afternoon chances for rain as a warm front lifts north of the Stateline. This warm front means highs in the lower 70s by the gateway to the weekend.

With temperatures warmer and a bit more humidity around, we'll be monitoring the threat for stronger storms possible Thursday. As of this writing Monday morning, widespread severe weather certainly isn't expected.