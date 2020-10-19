Rockford man charged with attempted first degree murder after weekend stabbing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged with an attempted first degree murder.



Rockford police say they were in the area of 300 Ogilby Rd. when they observed people arguing in a front yard. Officers say they saw one fall to the ground and another took off.



Andre Cotton, 29, of Rockford, was tracked down by a Rockford Police K9 and was identified as the suspect. Cotton was taken into custody, according to police.



A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while a woman was treated for cut wounds. The woman has since been released from the hospital.



Cotton also faces aggravated domestic battery charges along with the attempted first degree murder charges.