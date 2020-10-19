Rockford Area Cat Coalition launches feral cat spay and neuter week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Cat Coalition, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and PAWS Humane Society are teaming up to keep the feral cat population under control.

Feral Cat Spay/Neuter Week starts Monday, October 19 and runs through Friday, October 23.



The RACC says the feral cat population can get out of control during breeding seasons, so it's encouraging community members to bring cats in between breeding seasons to be spayed/neutered.



You can trap and drop off stray felines at Noah's Ark Animal shelter, located on 321 N. 4th Street in Rockford, starting at 7:00 a.m. each day this week. The cost is $15 per cat and the organizations are looking to spray/neuter 360 cats this week.



Click here for additional details.

