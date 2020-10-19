Rental property owners in Illinois upset over Pritzker extending eviction moratorium

(WREX) — A group of rental property owners in Illinois say they're "disappointed" with Governor JB Pritzker's decision to extend the eviction moratorium.



Last week, the governor extended the eviction moratorium until mid-November because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Now, the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association, which includes the Rockford Apartment Association, says they're unhappy with the governor's decision.

In a statement, the IRPOA says the extension hurts small housing providers.

"The extension of the eviction moratorium without change signals the governor’s abandonment of small mom and pop housing providers."

The IRPOA also says Gov. Pritzker hasn't communicated with housing providers and housing providers are now falling into deeper debt.

The IRPOA is also critical of the moratorium because they say it applies to all circumstances of lease violations, not just situations involving a COVID-19 related hardship.

"People who could pay rent but are not are being given license to steal by Governor Pritzker," the IRPOA says in a statement.

The rental properties are also critical of the governor's rental assistance program, calling it "woefully inadequate" and "painfully slow" in terms of being administered. The IRPOA also says the lottery system in place creates winners and losers for assistance, rather than having renters provide evidence in court saying their hardships are COVID-19 related.