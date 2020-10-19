Region 1’s rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 remains above 11 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The rate of which tests are coming back positive for COVID-19 in Region 1 remains above 11%.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest update, Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 remained at 11.1% as of Oct. 16. The region surpassed 11% over the weekend.



The region hit 8% on Sept. 25, causing new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3 after three straight days of the positivity rate being at or above 8%.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state which could include more businesses being closed. There's been no word from the state at this time if/when new restrictions will be announced.



The Winnebago County Health Department is providing an update on COVID-19 at 3:30 Monday afternoon. You can watch that press conference live on the 13 WREX Facebook page.



Statewide, health officials reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 22 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 3,113 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. As of last night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.





