Pritzker: ‘A new wave may be upon us’ as COVID-19 surges once again in the state

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois may be seeing another wave of the coronavirus.



Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois health officials addressed the virus on Monday afternoon.



Both the governor and health officials say the state is moving in the wrong direction for the virus as the number of cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide.

"Every region of this state has started to move in the wrong direction," said Gov. Pritzker. "In Illinois, a new wave may be upon us."

This comes as Region 5 (southern Illinois) has seen its positivity rate above 8% for the past 3 days. New restrictions will go into effect on Thursday in Region 5. Region 1 has been under the same mitigations since Oct. 3. Regions 1 and 5 are currently the only two regions under additional restrictions. However, that may not be the case for long as both regions 7 and 8 have surpassed a rolling average above 8% and could meet the metrics for heightened mitigations as soon as Tuesday.



The governor says the lowest regional positivity rate in the state is currently at 6.2%. Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 5.4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Despite the recent surge of the virus, the governor says the state is better prepared to slow the spread of the virus down than before.

Illinois has best testing infrastructure, according to Gov. Pritzker. The governor says we now know more about the virus than we did in the spring and know what measures to take to slow the spread of the virus.



"And the rest of us are much more equipped to slow and stop this virus, which we now know primarily spreads through respiratory droplets through person-to-person contact," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing your hands and avoiding unnecessary travel.

"Things are getting worse. Now is the time to wear a mask wherever you go. Get your flu shot. Forego unnecessary trips or gatherings and take extra care to stay 6 feet away from each other, especially in public."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike had the same message as the governor: slowing the spread of the virus starts with you.

"If you wear your mask and keep your distance, you will help stop the spread of virus," said Dr. Ezike.

The governor also announced the state will be doing daily press conferences again amid the recent surge.

Statewide, health officials reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 22 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 9,236 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,684 specimens for a total of 6,824,237. As of last night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Nearly every region in the state has seen an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations over the last week, according to Gov. Pritzker.