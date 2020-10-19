Priest and abstract-expressionist painter Bill Moore dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Father Bill Moore, a Catholic priest and prominent abstract expressionist who spent decades spreading spiritualism through his paintings, has died. He was 71. Longtime friend Tom Irwin says Moore died Sunday of prostate cancer. Seeing his artistic talent, Moore’s Southern California parish, the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, allowed him to spend much of his time painting. His works have fetched as much as $15,000 to help support his church’s causes. His inspirations were wide ranging and included artists like Robert Crumb and rock bands like Van Halen. But all his works, he said, were inspired by God.