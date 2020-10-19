PHOTOS: A look at Monday’s snow in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — Winter came early in the Stateline as we saw our first snow of the season start to fall on Monday afternoon.



From Freeport, to Rockford and Belvidere, snow covered trees and grass across the Stateline.



Despite the early snowfall, it's not the earliest we've seen in Rockford. The earliest flurries on Oct. 3, 1952. The earliest snow accumulation hit on Oct. 12, 1909.



Just last year, we saw snow accumulations on the 29th, with snow sticking around through Halloween.



Monday's isn't expected to stick around long as weather quickly dries out, setting up for a quiet evening.



Here's a look at some photos of the snow across the Stateline.