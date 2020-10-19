 Skip to Content

PHOTOS: A look at Monday’s snow in the Stateline

Rockford Snow 10_19_2020
Snow in Rockford on 10/19/2020
Stephenson County Snow
Snow just west of Freeport on 10/19/2020. Photo courtesy: Nancy Gillingham Maize
Station Snow
Snow outside of the 13 WREX station on 10/19/2020
Highland Community College Snow
A look at snow at Highland Community College in Freeport on 10/19/2020. Photo courtesy: Brian Lang
Snowy backyard Web Pic
Backyard snow in German Valley on 10/19/2020. Photo courtesy: Amanda DeWall
Snow
Snow off of Latham Rd. on 10/19/2020
Loves Park Snow
Snow in Loves Park on 10/19/2020
Winnebago Snow - Edited
Snow in Winnebago on 10/19/2020. Photo Courtesy: ClaraJean Works
thumbnail_IMG_6405
Snow from the Rock River Towers on 10/19/2020
Snow Pic - Megan Ellis
Snow on 10/19/2020. Photo courtesy: Megan Ellis

STATELINE (WREX) — Winter came early in the Stateline as we saw our first snow of the season start to fall on Monday afternoon.

From Freeport, to Rockford and Belvidere, snow covered trees and grass across the Stateline.

Despite the early snowfall, it's not the earliest we've seen in Rockford. The earliest flurries on Oct. 3, 1952. The earliest snow accumulation hit on Oct. 12, 1909.

Just last year, we saw snow accumulations on the 29th, with snow sticking around through Halloween.

Monday's isn't expected to stick around long as weather quickly dries out, setting up for a quiet evening.

Here's a look at some photos of the snow across the Stateline.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

