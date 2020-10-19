Pakistan police arrest son-in-law of exiled former premier

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested the son-in-law of the country’s exiled former Nawaz Sharif after he led a crowd in chanting against the military at the tomb of the country’s founder. The arrest Monday of Mohammad Safdar comes as Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party has joined a series of nationwide protests against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Police detained Safdar at a Karachi hotel room where he was staying with his wife Maryam Nawaz, who addressed a large anti-government rally Sunday.